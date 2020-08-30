1/1
Gail (Redenbacher) Tuminello
1939 - 2020
VALPARAISO, IN - Gail Rosemond (nee Redenbacher) Tuminello, age 80, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Orville and Corinne (nee Strate) Redenbacher. She is the wife of James Tuminello, veteran of the Vietnam era.

Gail was involved with many causes and hobbies as her friends and family know. She loved discussing politics and everyone knew her opinions! She was passionate about genealogy, learning about her family history and Ancestry.com. She was a casual sports fan, enjoying any game at Purdue that started at Harry's Chocolate Shop and especially loved any event where one of her grandchildren was competing! Mostly she loved entertaining, discovering new recipes and having Jim be the bartender at their many events.

She is survived by husband, Jim Tuminello; loving mother of: Julie Jones (Dennis) Gallant, Lori Jones (James Ratner), Pamela Jones (James) Bertoli, Eric Jones (Debra Fadden); grandmother of: Scott Gallant, Kurt Gallant, Leo Ratner, Milo Ratner, Anthony (Stephanie) Bertoli, Ben (Bethany) Bertoli, Jackson Bertoli, Alex Jones and Jordan Jones; she was the proud great-grandmother of four beautiful girls and a soon to be baby boy; a multitude of amazing friends from all parts of her life.

She is preceded in death by parents, Orville and Corinne; sisters: Billie Redenbacher Atwood and Sue Redenbacher Gourley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Porter County Public Library Fund or the charity of your choice. Please socially engage on the obituary page of nwitimes.com to leave a condolence, share a memory or post a picture.

A celebration of her life will be held on a future date.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc. (219)-462-3125.




Published in The Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
I send my prayers to her family. She was one of my moms (Marilyn Mertz) best friends back in the day. RIP Gail.
Robin Mertz
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Rick and Cheri Jolliff
Friend
August 28, 2020
Rick Jolliff
Friend
August 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Lots of memories going way back with our children growing up together. Thoughts and prayers are with you - Julie, Lori, Pam and Eric and your families.
Jane Maxwell
Friend
August 27, 2020
Gail was my aunt. I guess you could say she was my favorite. I would describe her as fun and lively. In 2013, my mother was visiting us from California and had been diagnosed earlier with terminal cancer. I reached out to Aunt Gail and Uncle Jim to come out to Oregon at the same time for a surprise visit. My mother truly had an exceptional fun time with her little sister. After that, Aunt Gail, Uncle Jim, my wife and I planned a trip to meet in Seattle the next year for a few days and then a few more days in British Columbia. It was so much fun. In 2016, my wife and I visited Valparaiso. Aunt Gail went out of her way to make recipes that were specific to the foods we ate which were plant based meals. She was so happy to see how much we enjoyed her cooking. She threw a party just so her friends could meet me and my wife. We stayed in touched thanks to FaceTime and did so on Uncle Jim's birthday the day before her passing. My wife and I will miss her dearly.
Noel Fish
Family
