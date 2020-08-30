Gail Rosemond Redenbacher Tuminello

VALPARAISO, IN - Gail Rosemond (nee Redenbacher) Tuminello, age 80, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on August 24, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1939 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Orville and Corinne (nee Strate) Redenbacher. She is the wife of James Tuminello, veteran of the Vietnam era.

Gail was involved with many causes and hobbies as her friends and family know. She loved discussing politics and everyone knew her opinions! She was passionate about genealogy, learning about her family history and Ancestry.com. She was a casual sports fan, enjoying any game at Purdue that started at Harry's Chocolate Shop and especially loved any event where one of her grandchildren was competing! Mostly she loved entertaining, discovering new recipes and having Jim be the bartender at their many events.

She is survived by husband, Jim Tuminello; loving mother of: Julie Jones (Dennis) Gallant, Lori Jones (James Ratner), Pamela Jones (James) Bertoli, Eric Jones (Debra Fadden); grandmother of: Scott Gallant, Kurt Gallant, Leo Ratner, Milo Ratner, Anthony (Stephanie) Bertoli, Ben (Bethany) Bertoli, Jackson Bertoli, Alex Jones and Jordan Jones; she was the proud great-grandmother of four beautiful girls and a soon to be baby boy; a multitude of amazing friends from all parts of her life.

She is preceded in death by parents, Orville and Corinne; sisters: Billie Redenbacher Atwood and Sue Redenbacher Gourley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Porter County Public Library Fund or the charity of your choice. Please socially engage on the obituary page of nwitimes.com to leave a condolence, share a memory or post a picture.

A celebration of her life will be held on a future date.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc. (219)-462-3125.