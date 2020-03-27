Garnell Turk

Obituary
EAST CHICAGO, IN - Garnell Turk, 77, of East Chicago, made his heavenly transition on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He will be truly missed by his son, Jesus Sentell (Kimberly Devon) Turk; daughter, Leona Turk; grandchildren, Kylan Hayes, Taylor Nelson, Javaeh Drye; great grandchild, Kylan Hayes, Jr.; Loving brother and caregiver, Min. Bennie Turk, Jr.; two sisters, Edna Conigland and Mary Andrews and a host of other family and friends.

All funeral services will be private. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times on Mar. 27, 2020
