Garnett Coleman

FORMER RESIDENT OF EAST CHICAGO - Garnett Coleman age 52 former resident of East Chicago, IN. Departed his life Friday May 17,2019. He was a former employee of Tradewinds.

All services Saturday May 25,2019 Visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral 10:30 a.m. at the New Life Outreach C.O.G.I.C., 4756 McCook Avenue, East Chicago, IN. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.