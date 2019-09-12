Garrick M. "Gary" Verbich (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "John, Laura Jodie and family deepest sympathy and prayers..."
    - andrea hadt-steffy
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Verbich Family for the loss..."
    - JKH/JW
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Garrick M. "Gary" Verbich

LAND O'LAKES, FL - Garrick M. "Gary" Verbich, age 62 of Land O'Lakes, FL passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in East Chicago, IN and has been a resident of Florida for 13 years.

Gary was a skilled Master Carpenter and enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, woodworking, gardening, going to the beach and exploring State Parks. He was the proudest King and Keeper-of-the-trailer park and the residents remained his nearest and dearest friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Verbich and nephew, Matthew Verbich. He is survived by the love of his life of 32 years, Cynthia Schrader; daughter, Taylor (Michael) Verbich; two brothers, John (Laura) Verbich, Jr. and Eric (Debbie) Verbich; three sisters: Jodee Verbich, Cindy (Tom) Mayer and Jill (Stan) Verbich; many cousins and extended family and friends. Gary was loved by all and will always be missed.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Sept. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.