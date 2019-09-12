Garrick M. "Gary" Verbich

LAND O'LAKES, FL - Garrick M. "Gary" Verbich, age 62 of Land O'Lakes, FL passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born in East Chicago, IN and has been a resident of Florida for 13 years.

Gary was a skilled Master Carpenter and enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, woodworking, gardening, going to the beach and exploring State Parks. He was the proudest King and Keeper-of-the-trailer park and the residents remained his nearest and dearest friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Verbich and nephew, Matthew Verbich. He is survived by the love of his life of 32 years, Cynthia Schrader; daughter, Taylor (Michael) Verbich; two brothers, John (Laura) Verbich, Jr. and Eric (Debbie) Verbich; three sisters: Jodee Verbich, Cindy (Tom) Mayer and Jill (Stan) Verbich; many cousins and extended family and friends. Gary was loved by all and will always be missed.

A Celebration of Gary's life will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.