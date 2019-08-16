Garth Mattison Johnson

TUSCON, AZ/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO, IN - Garth Mattison Johnson, was born on August 28, 1923 in his parent's home in Camden, IN. He passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in his apartment at Sage Desert Assisted Living, in Tucson, AZ on August 10, 2019. He was just shy of his 96th birthday.

Garth was born in a small farming community in Central Indiana, where his mother and father, Stella and Ed Johnson owned the small town grocery store that his grandfather Ord and Jennie McDowell purchased in 1903. He and his four brothers, Mac, Bub and Bill (Johnson) all learned to run the grocery. They also raised rabbits. Garth and his brothers spent their free time swimming and fishing in Deer Creek.

The year Garth was a senior in high school, 1941 was the same year of the attack on Pearl Harbor. His two older brothers enlisted immediately and were deployed to Europe. Upon his graduation in the spring of 1942 he enlisted in the US Army and served as a Staff Sargent in the 11th Airborne Division. He served in the Philippines until the end of the war.

Garth returned to his hometown in 1945 and used his GI Bill to earn a degree in teaching and a masters in education administration from Ball State University and Purdue. It was there that he met his future wife Iris. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary together in 2016. They were married in 1948 and soon after began their teaching careers in Valparaiso. Garth taught typing, bookkeeping and business administration. Iris was an elementary school teacher in Chesterton. Their daughter Julie was born in 1955. Garth went on to become the principal of the two junior high schools in Valparaiso and later in 1969 he became principal of Valparaiso High School and assistant superintendent until his retirement in 1987. He was known as a principal who stood by his teachers and he was respected by all in his professional career. Garth received the honor of Outstanding Secondary School Administrator for 1984. He was proud of traveling with 51 other outstanding School Administrators to Washington, DC for this award. He served as a member of the education division of the Porter County United Fund, the county YMCA board of directors, the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce beautification committee, chairman of the H.S. Curriculum Committee, treasurer of the Valpo Teacher's Association and a lifetime member of the Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso. After retirement Garth bought a winter condo in Tucson to be near his daughter and grandchildren Jake, Maggie and Leslie. He spent many happy retirement years traveling between his two homes, traveling around the U.S. and out of the country, attending Kiwanis in Valpo, golfing, cooking , skiing, gardening, making doll houses and train stations for his grandkids, basket weaving, riding his three wheeled bike and walking everywhere with his dog. He loved the Popcorn Panic and ran or walked in it for many years, even this past September 2018.

Garth is preceded in death by his wife Iris Johnson, his parents Ed and Stella Johnson, his brothers Mac Johnson, Bub Johnson and Bill Johnson, his mother and father in law Ethyl and Cedric Hicks and his sisters-in-law Lois Johnson, Norma Johnson, and Mary Lou Johnson.

Garth will be especially missed by his daughter Julie; his grandchildren Jake Cohn, Maggie Cohn De La Cruz, and Leslie Cohn Mokhtarian; his great grandson Vaughn Mokhtarian (pictured); his grandsons-in-law Aric Mokhtarian and Stephen De La Cruz; his son-in-law Roger Cohn; his brother and sister-in-law Don and Donna Johnson; his nieces Joanne Troutner, Karen Johnson, and Charlene Johnson; his nephews Larry and Michael Johnson and their wives Karen and Diane; and many other extended members of his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery to follow, at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso IN. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. just prior to the service.

A luncheon after the service at AngelCrest will be held at 1:00 p.m. at The Market Events 2405 E. Morthland Drive, Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest two ways you can honor Garth's memory: The Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso at valpokiwanis.org and donate directly or attend one of their popular fundraisers. A collection of donations to the Kiwanis Club of Valparaiso can be made directly at the luncheon following services. Or to: The . The direct link to the established fund is https://team.kidney.org/ or to mail in your offline donations, please include your name and Team Kidney in memory of Garth Johnson on the memo line of each check. (Do not mail cash!) Place in an envelope and mail to: c/o Team Kidney Fundraising Support, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.