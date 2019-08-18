Gary A. Krueger

HEBRON, IN - Gary A. Krueger, age 74, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home. Gary is survived by his wife, Alberta; daughters: Michelle L. Krueger, Jennifer M. Krueger, Crystal (Kevin) Kiefer, and Angela (Bryan) Hughes; grandchildren: Catlin, Marissa, Brennen, Carinne, Clara, Bella and Allie; brothers: George (Judy) Krueger and Larry (Billie Jean) Krueger; sisters: Kay (Jim) Knopf and Sue Vaughn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents: Fred F. Krueger and Clara L. Krueger; and brother, Jackie Krueger.

Gary was a Journeyman Plumber. He worked 10 years for his brother's business and then retired from Normal Plumbing where he worked for 20 years. Gary loved to fish with his wife, Alberta. He loved camping with his family, watching the Rush Hockey Team and spending time with all of his grandchildren. Gary loved Disney World and had visited many times. He loved simply being with his wife, his girls, his grandchildren and all his family. Gary proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Jason Naval Ship.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, August 19, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Gene Tanner officiating. Interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Kouts, IN.

