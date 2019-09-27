Gary Alan Erwin

HOBART, IN - Gary Alan Erwin, age 61 of Hobart, Indiana passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019 in Virginia. He is survived by his son, Bryan (Hannah Detwiler-Erwin) Erwin of Florida; loving siblings: Sandra (Josh) Edwards of MN, Deborah Erwin of CA, Lynn (Don) Fuller of CA, Jean (Terry) Luedtke of Hobart, Bruce (Robin) Erwin of Valparaiso, Laura (Howard) Oaf of Hobart, Jeff Erwin of NH, and Beth Tarchala (Brice Mauser) of CA; loving long-time friend Laura Labadie; numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a cast of loving cousins, aunts and friends from around the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew David and Margaret Erwin; sister, Joan Erwin; special uncle, CDR Donald Erwin and admired friend, James Denger, CA.

Gary graduated from Hobart High School in 1976. He was veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Sam Rayburn submarine. After his service, he worked in the shipyards and Water & Health stores out east. Gary grew up helping his grandfather and father with Erwin Tree Service and when he moved back in the area, became owner of Erwin Tree Care for many years until his retirement in 2015. He was a lifetime member of the Indiana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Duneland Chapter.

Gary's life was filled with adventure from watering skiing in Pensacola, going to Greece with a guide book, climbing the Half Dome, to hiking around Machu Picchu. He was a man of knowledge in several subjects and researched the Bible as it relates to the Law. He studied the writings of Napoleon Hill and practiced going the extra mile and was a very generous man. He and Laura opened their home to people needing a place to stay, family gatherings and reunions. Recently Gary loved to travel with his studies, meet new friends and adored his dog Scooby.

For a memorial service, friends are invited to share memories with Gary's family on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the VFW, 540 S. Indiana Street, Hobart, IN. There will be Military Honors and SAR ceremonies at 3:00 p.m.