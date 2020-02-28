Gary Allen Overgaard

CROWN POINT, IN - Gary Allen Overgaard age 71, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara Jean Overgaard; daughter, Heather (Robert) Sytsma; granddaughters, Amber and Emma Sytsma; siblings, Jack (Lynda) Overgaard, Pamela (Charles) Williams, Mary (Steve) Schwab and Charles Overgaard; sister and brother in law, Jan and Steve Vamos; brother in law, Gilbert L. Sebenste and many nieces and nephews.

Gary was born on September 28, 1948 to the late Arnold and Dorothy Overgaard. He retired from Inland Steel with 31 years of service. Gary was an avid skier in his younger years and enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters. Gary was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday from 3:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .

