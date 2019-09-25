Gary Arthur Petersen

VALPARAISO, IN - Gary Arthur Petersen, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born June 23, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ to Adolph and Elsie (Schick) Petersen. Gary was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as a foreman from Bethlehem Steel, where he worked for 30 years. He was a Founding Father and served as Fire Chief for the Washington Twp. Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Valparaiso, recently receiving his 25 year pin.

Forty five years ago, he saw a dire need for the community of Washington Township and worked hard to make it come true. One year later the fire department was born. He put his heart and soul into it to lay the foundation that made the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department what it is today. He was a pillar in the community that he loved and risked his life for. Even though he retired from the Fire Department in 1996, firefighting continued to run through his veins and supported several firefighting funds and charities.

Gary is survived by and was a beloved father of Doug (Jaime) Petersen, Robert (Joy) Petersen, Linda (William) Weiss, Jerry (Natalie) Ripley, and Tonya (Tony) Frencel as well as a cherished grandfather of 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lois Lewis, and wife, Connie Petersen.

Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.