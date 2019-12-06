Gary August Nadolski

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Gary August Nadolski passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 62.

He was born to Gus and Carol Nadolski in 1957 and was a long time resident of Northwest Indiana. He worked as a motor inspector at US Steel before retiring after 22 dedicated years of work. After retirement he was able to enjoy his time doing the things he loved most - his hobbies included woodworking, gardening and fishing. Above all else, his family was what brought him the most joy.

He is survived by his loving son: Matthew and wife Michelle Nadolski; his cherished grandchildren: Owen, Wyatt and Destiny; and his treasured great grandson: Cameron. He is also survived by his dear brother and sister, Greg and Lynn. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Per Gary's wishes, no services are planned at this time. For information, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.