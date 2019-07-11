Gary E. Yates "Crackerjack"

PORTAGE, IN - Gary E. Yates "Crackerjack", age 67, of Portage, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1951 in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late William Leonard and Wilda Yates. On August 3, 1975, in Griffith, IN he married Linda Sola. Gary retired from LTV Steel where he worked as a laborer. He was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed collecting memorabilia. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, working in the yard and especially traveling with his wife to different Army bases to visit their daughter. He will always be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to those who love him.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Jason) Adams; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mitchell; grandchildren, Jacob Adams, Kayla Wilson and Everett Mitchell; great granddaughter, Bella Torres; brothers, Robert L. (Georgie) Yates, William (Deborah) Yates, Larry "Peanut" (Doris) Yates, David (Kathy) Yates; sister, Carolyn (Francis) Siburt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, in 2011; son, Kirk Mitchell; two brothers, Charles L. Yates and Jimmy Joe Yates.

A funeral service for Gary will take place Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at REES OLSON FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.