Gary John Feczko

HOBART, IN - Gary John Feczko, age 67 of Hobart, passed away November 29, 2019. Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, going for bike rides, spending time at the beach with his wife and grandson, but above all, being with his family. He retired from NIPSCO after working as a welder/mechanic for 32 years. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Feczko and Agnes Dammarell.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Helen (nee Akinczyk); step-daughter, Amanda (Dan) Cloutier; grandson, Braden Cloutier; sister, Pamela (Dennis) Jordan; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com