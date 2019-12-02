Gary John Feczko

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary John Feczko.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:30 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gary John Feczko

HOBART, IN - Gary John Feczko, age 67 of Hobart, passed away November 29, 2019. Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, going for bike rides, spending time at the beach with his wife and grandson, but above all, being with his family. He retired from NIPSCO after working as a welder/mechanic for 32 years. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Feczko and Agnes Dammarell.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Helen (nee Akinczyk); step-daughter, Amanda (Dan) Cloutier; grandson, Braden Cloutier; sister, Pamela (Dennis) Jordan; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Dec. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.