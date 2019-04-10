Gary L. Clark

CRETE, IL - Gary L. Clark, age 65 of Crete, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 40 years: Marcia (nee Luhman). Also surviving is his brother: William "Donald" (Donna) Clark; sister: Linda (Bob) Germeraad; mother-in-law: Betty (Ben) Hale; brother-in-law: Greg (Laurie) Luhman; loving Aunt Norma; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by his parents: William and Kathleen Clark; and sister-in-law: Cindy Memenga.

Friends are invited to visit with Gary's family on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Indiana (formerly Humane Society of the Calumet Area) or the .

Gary loved all animals and will be missed by his dog, Cleo and cats, Stinky and Boo Boo. After retiring from Local 701, auto body work, he was a courtesy driver for Sutton Ford. He loved his motorcycles, muscle cars, and drag racing. He was a kindhearted man and a wonderful neighbor who would help out anyone who asked. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. www.schroederlauer.com