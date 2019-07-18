Guest Book View Sign Service Information Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Road Valparaiso , IN 46383 (219)-462-0535 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Road Valparaiso , IN 46383 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hopewell Mennonite Church Kouts , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary L. Jorgensen, Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Gary L. Jorgensen, Sr., 72, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born July 22, 1946 in Clinton, IA to John and Helen (Skov) Jorgensen and graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1965. Gary owned and operated G. L. Jorgensen Heating and Cooling in Valparaiso. Fishing trips to Minnesota and Canada were always eagerly awaited and lovingly remembered. He bestowed corny nicknames on all of his favorite grandchildren and made sure they were similarly entertained by his childish antics which will not be soon forgotten.

On September 18, 1965 he married Bonnie Sutter who survives along with their children: Michelle (Lyle) Hefner of Kouts, Gary L. Jorgensen, Jr. (Roxanne Dolhover) of Valparaiso, Karla (Tommy) Taylor of Valparaiso, Karen Jorgensen of Kouts; siblings: Sherry Birky of Kouts, Denny Jorgensen of Valparaiso, David Jorgensen of Indianapolis, Bob (Jolene) Jorgensen of Peru, Dick Jorgensen of Missouri ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Brentley Jorgensen in 1973.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, KOUTS. Following burial at Hopewell Cemetery the funeral service will begin Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Riley Children's Hospital or .

