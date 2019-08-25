Gary N. Swindle

MUNSTER, IN - Gary N. Swindle age 74, of Munster, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Andrea; children, Rev. Mark (Stephanie) Swindle of Pittsburgh, PA and Erin (Ken) Jansky of St. John, IN; grandchildren, Victoria, Anna and Emerson; brother, Ron (late, Linda) Swindle; sister in law, Olga Thomas; brother in law, Andrew (Linda) Kasianchuk; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irene Swindle.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at Southside Christian Church, 1000 Broadmoor Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Gary will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Gary was a 1964 graduate of Hammond Tech. He was a US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He retired from NIPSCo after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and working around the house. Gary was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed by his family and dear friends. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com