Gary W. Smalley

HOBART, IN - passed away August 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Gary, IN, and grew up in Glen Park. Gary went to Lew Wallace High School. He was preceded in death in death by his parents LeRoy and Dorthea Smalley; sister Martha Shehorn. Gary is survived by his wife of fifty years Nancy (Dolak) Smalley; sons Robert W. of Hobart and Josesph (Ruthey) of Valparaiso. He was a life member of the NRA and member of Glen Park Izzak Walton. Gary was on the board of directors with Base Federal Credit Union, and held the office of the Secretary and Assistant Treasurer. He was a retired Motor Inspector with thirty eight years of service with U.S. Steel. In Gary's younger years, he was a drummer with several bands and at one time considered one of the best in the area.

There will be no service or visitation due to Gary's wishes. So lift up your glasses and raise a toast to a life well spent, and remember no one liked a good joke better than Gary. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com