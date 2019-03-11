Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Wayne Gobin. View Sign

Gary Wayne Gobin LEXINGTON, SC - Gary Wayne Gobin, age 78, passed away March 7, 2019 in Lexington SC. He was born in Eldorado Illinois, at home and lived for many years in North West Indiana. Gary served in the US Army. He was an Ironworker at local 395 for 30 years and was on the Board of Directors for the Ironworkers Credit Union for four years. Gary attended UCSD and was a contractor in San Diego CA and was proud of the many projects he built. He retired to Rio Rancho, NM. Gary served on the committee of his HOAs in CA, NM and SC. Gary's passions were building, repairing, and technology. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen Mettner-Gobin; son, Gary (Stella) Gobin of California; daughter, Dawn (Carl) Apostoloff of Indiana; grandchildren: Melody Manning, Melissa Jackson, Megan Gobin, Anthony Apostoloff and Brandon Apostoloff; six great grandchildren; brother, Mike (late Carol) Gobin; and niece and nephews and a great niece and nephews also numerous cousins. He was proceeded in death by his father, William and mother, Ruth Gobin and his brother, Phillip Gobin. No services will be held.

