Gayle J. Cavell

LAS VEGAS, NV - Gayle J. Cavell (83) passed away May 18, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. She was preceded in death by her parents Josephine (Schwartz) Bonick and John Bonick. She is survived by four children: Joyce Plukas (Roger Ketelaar), Mesa, AZ; John (Gina) Brice Jr. Toledo, OH: Gayle (Jeff) Orvedal, Las Vegas, NV; and William (Kristi) Brice, Valparaiso, IN; one sister Janet (Tom) Owen, Valparaiso, IN; one brother John A.(Barbara) Bonick, Crown Point, IN; 31grandchildren and great grandchildren and first husband John Brice Sr. Gayle was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Las Vegas, NV where a private memorial service was held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gayle Cavell to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #12093, c/o Christine DiGuilio, Chaplain, 8609 Glistening Pond St., Las Vegas, NV 89131.