Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene F. Lysek.

Gene F. Lysek

CROWN POINT, IN - Gene F. Lysek, age 84, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years: Nancy; children: Debbie Lysek Voss (Bob Voss), Mike (Bonnie) Lysek, Terry (Melody) Lysek and Scott (Micki) Lysek; grandchildren: Jeanne Zieseniss, Jennifer Lysek, Chelsea Lysek and Zak Lysek; brother-in-law: Jim (Rosemary) Archbold; godson: Danny Kwolek; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Theresa; brother: Joe; and sisters: Millie, Nell, Hedwig and Helen.

Gene was born in Gary, IN on June 17, 1934. On June 6, 1953 he married the love of his life, Nancy Archbold, and together they raised four children. He enjoyed working on many classic cars, but his favorite was "The Green Hornet" purchased in his youth. Gene built all of the family homes and could be found in his beloved garage workshop, where he created many furniture pieces and greeted friends when they stopped to see his newest masterpiece.

Gene retired from US Steel with over 45 years of service as a carpenter.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 11, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM with Deacon Brian Nosbusch officiating. Following the Service, family and friends are invited to the GEISEN RECEPTION CENTRE for food and fellowship to honor Gene.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Gene to .

View directions and sign Gene's online guestbookwww.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.