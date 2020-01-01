Gene M. Curtis

KOUTS, IN - Gene M. Curtis, 88, of Kouts passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born November 25, 1931 in LaPorte to Warren and Marion (Shafer) Curtis, graduated from LaPorte High School in 1950 and served proudly with the U.S. Marines from 1951-54. Gene made his career as a Tool and Die Maker with McGill's Manufacturing in Valparaiso and Stelrema in Knox for many years. The time he was able to spend fishing and hunting was cherished.

On February 5, 1955 he married Dorothy Sandberg who preceded him in death in 2013. Survivors include their children: Julie (Bob) Hessling of Kouts, Aaron (Sally) Curtis of Brownsburg; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four foster great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his twin sisters, Joan Timm and Jane Siglinger.

A memorial gathering will be announced in the spring of 2020. Kosanke Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.