Gene Macak

WHITING, IN - Gene Macak, age 64, of Whiting, left us on May 26, 2019 to reunite with his beloved parents Paul and Dorothy Macak in heaven. Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; his loving sisters: Carol (Marcus) Miller of Crown Point, Karen (Glenn) Mis of Whiting, and Janice (Fred) Kuhn of St. John; his loyal brother, Jim Macak of East Chicago and adoring nieces, nephews and great nephews: Tracy, Jeffrey, Justin, Lauren, Chad, Jennifer, Mallory, Paul, Brittany, Matthias and Tyler.

Gene was born in East Chicago's Roxana neighborhood, graduating from Roosevelt High School, and spending his entire life as a proud son of the Region, serving its many industries. While he made his home in Whiting, his true home was in nature: camping, fishing, hunting, raising bees and finding peace in God's creation. Gene will be remembered for his love of life, his sharp wit and humor, his loyalty, his warmth, his deep faith, and most importantly for his devotion to his loving family.

The celebration of this life lived unapologetically and to the fullest will commence with visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianpolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN in Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 1849 Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, IN at 10:30 a.m. with Msgr. Joseph Semancik officiating. Private cremation to follow. Gene's ashes will be interred at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com