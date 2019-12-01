Genevieve (Jean) C. Wojdyla

HAMMOND, IN - Genevieve was born on January 28, 1923 to Frank and Josephine (Rokocz) Wajda in East Chicago, Indiana. She was married for 62 years to the late Paul C. Wojdyla, and was preceded in death by her siblings, Lottie (late Joseph) Rajchel, Helen (Norbert) Duray, Mary (late Ted) Radziwiecki, and Edmund (late Mary Ann) Wajda. She is survived by her children: Richard (Amy) Wojdyla, of Dubuque, Iowa, Rosemary C. Wojdyla, of Hammond, and Ronald F. Wojdyla, of Lisle, Illinois; and her brother in law, Norbert Duray; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Genevieve was a member of St. Casimir's Church in Hammond for over 60 years. She was a past member of the Our Lady of Fatima Sodality, Polish Women's Alliance, St. Casimir Senior's Club, PPNA, and the FDR Democratic Club for many years. Genevieve was a loving wife and dedicated mother, who was known for her strong faith, her rosary, and her love of the Polish language and music. She was an excellent cook and an accomplished baker. Genevieve had a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh, and a very generous heart. She was a DIE HARD Cubs Fan, who's support never flagged. Genevieve was a loving pet parent to Buddy, Corky, and Cubbie.

Funeral services Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church with Rev. Eduardo Malagon and Rev. Vladimir Janeczek concelebrating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Monday, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The St. Casimir Seniors will have a service Monday at 2:30 p.m.