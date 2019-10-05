Genevieve Matuga

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Genevieve Matuga, 92, a lifelong resident of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony in 1983. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Matuga and Carol (Vince) Neri; grandchildren, Vincent (Jennifer) Neri and Carolyn (Ralph) Rebacz; great grandchildren, Alyssa Neri, Nathan Rebacz, Nicholas Neri and Tyler Rebacz; sister-in-law, Margaret Los; several nieces and nephews; shopping partner and Friend, Robert Melendez. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John (Cecilia) Los and Walter Los; sisters, Josephine (Joseph) Jacubowicz, Cecilia (Edward) Cienke and Lillian (Jack) Jurczak.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the monastery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Carmelite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Genevieve was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and the American Legion Post 369 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to cook and work in her yard. She will be missed by all who knew her.