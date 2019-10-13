Genevieve T. (Schumacher) McIntosh

NAPLES, FL/HIGHLANDN - Genevieve T. (Schumacher) McIntosh passed away at Moorings Park, Naples, FL, on October 5, 2019, with her daughter at her side. Gene was born on March 2, 1919, to Orlando and Marie Thompson in Charles City, IA.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Schumacher of Naples; her son, Richard (Kristina) Schumacher of Munster, IN; granddaughter, Alison (Christopher) Biggs, of Buffalo Grove, IL; grandson, Andrew (Amy) Schumacher of Evanston, IL; and great granddaughters, Bryn and Elyse Biggs, and Clara Schumacher.

She was raised in East Chicago and Hammond, IN, and graduated from Hammond High School. After high school she worked at several administrative assistant positions. In 1947 she married Melvin F. Schumacher, and they raised their family in Highland, IN. Gene was active at St. Paul Episcopal Church and had a passion for gardening and entertaining. In 1975 they retired to Naples, where she remained very active, including as Chairman of St. John's Thrift Shoppe.

Melvin Schumacher passed away in 1999, and in 2001 Gene married Robert McIntosh of Naples. He passed in 2011 and she continued to live at Moorings Park in Naples. She loved visits with her children, grandchildren and great granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Munster, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net