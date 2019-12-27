George A. Sudar "Chachie"

HIGHLAND, IN - George A. Sudar "Chachie", age 89, late of Highland, and formerly of Vet's Park, passed away December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary "Mitzi", (nee Bozich). Loving father of Elizabeth (Arnold) Stevenson, Thomas (Asha) Sudar and Maureen De Cero. Cherished grandfather of Becky (Kip), Billy, Ashley, Travis, Maria, George, Nicholas, Natalie and Nadine. Dearest great grandfather of David, Rip and Bruce. Dear brother of Mary (Joe) Alfirevich , the late John (Eileen) Sudar and the late baby Lucy Sudar. Dear brother-in-law of Barbara (Al) Gaskill. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Manda Sudar.

George was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired employee of Union Tank Car Co. of East Chicago, IN.

Visitation Sunday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services Monday, December 30, 2019 8:45 a.m. prayers from ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heard Croatian Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Croatian Church would be preferred, 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com