Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George "Al" Adzia.

George "Al" Adzia

ST. JOHN, IN - George "Al" Adzia, age 80, of St. John, IN formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Al was the beloved husband and best friend of Pat (Brenkus) for 58 years. He will be very missed by her and his close-knit family, including: children Gary (Maureen) Adzia, Lisa Burse, Laura (Dan) Churilla, Amy (Jim) Moynihan, Chris (Amy) Adzia; grandchildren Oliver and Simon Burse, Emily (Noah) Martin, Molly Churilla, Danielle, Jillian and Patrick Moynihan, Drew and Ryann Adzia; great-grandchild Beau Beemsterboer; brother Dan (Jill) Adzia; and many nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents George and Therese Adzia.

A 1957 Bishop Noll graduate, Al attended St. Joseph's College on a basketball scholarship. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast and dedicated athlete who was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. Adzia True Value Hardware was the family-owned business that Al operated for 45 years.

Al enjoyed countless hours attending his children and grandchildren's many activities. He was an avid White Sox fan and always enjoyed healthy competition, on or off the court, typically with a good-natured wager involved!

Visitation is planned for Friday April 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1 block west of US41/ Wicker Ave). A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Mary Church 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, IN. Memorial donations may be made to . For more information please call 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com