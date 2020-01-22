George Arthur Miller

VALPARAISO, IN - George Arthur Miller, 76 of Valparaiso, formerly of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born September 27, 1943 in Gary to Homer and Edna (Clapp) Miller. George graduated from Portage High School in 1962 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1969-1971, where he served in Vietnam. He made his career as an Ironworker with Local 395 from 1963 to 1994. In his lifetime, George enjoyed drag racing, skiing, boating, camping, and horses. In his retirement, he liked spending time working with local farmers. George will be remembered as a quiet and private man, who will be dearly missed.

On April 9, 1974 in Portage, he married Linda Marie Lucich, who survives, along with his children: Kimberly Ann Stemen, and James Arthur (Michelle) Miller; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per George's request, following cremation, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Humane Society. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.