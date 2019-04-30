George C. Lawson

WHITING, IN - George C. Lawson, age 88, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilition Center, in Hobart, where he was a resident for three years. He was the husband of late Patricia Lawson (nee Brown), father of Wanda (Pablo) Unate and late Charlie L. Lawson, pawpaw of Michael Unate, and brother of Verbon, James, Dorothy, Lou, late Bill, late Edna Murl, and late Bobbie Jean, and son to late Elmer "Rip" and late Mary Lawson nee Jarmon. George Lawson was born on April 18, 1931 in Albertville, AL, where he will be laid to rest at Marshall Memorial Garden next to his wife and son. He worked at Youngstown until 1983 then he retired. He was honorably discharged from the Army where he served in the Korean War. George was an avid wood crafter who made numerous items for his family and friends.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens in Albertville, AL.

