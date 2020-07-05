1/1
George C. Sims
1925 - 2020
George C. Sims

VALPARAISO, IN - George C. Sims, 95, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Peru, IN. He was born January 14, 1925 in Goodland, IN to Raymond J. and Edna Mary (Richert) Sims, attended school in Goodland and Royal Center before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve proudly during WW II in the Pacific, participating in landings at Palau, Anguan and Peleliu. As part of Hdqtrs. Co., 3rd Bn., 4th Marines, 6th Division he participated as one of the first American troops to land and occupy Japan in August of 1945. George was employed as a Telegrapher, Tower Block Operator & Agent for the Pennsylvania Railroad, retiring after 39 years as Superintendent of Stations Western Region Chicago. After retirement he served as Historian-News Letter Editor for the 7th Def. AAA Bn Assoc. until only 5 were in attendance at the last annual reunion.

On February 22, 1946 he married Betty Lou Morris who preceded him in death in 1997. In 1998 he married Shirley Brooks who preceded him in death in 2015. Survivors include his sons, Gregory L. (Lee Ann) Sims of Peru, IN and William J. Sims of Bloomington, IN, step-daughter, Jan (Bill) Brooks Siegfried of Fairfax, VA, grandchildren: Nathan (Wendy) Sims, Jessica (Aaron) Sims Nichols, Bill Siegfried and Bob Siegfried and 12 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Sims in 2001, sister, Mary Hitchens and brothers, Elmer and James Sims.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. CDT at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A burial ceremony will be held Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. EDT directly at Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport. Memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 1661, Valparaiso, IN 46384.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
JUL
8
Burial
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
July 4, 2020
Very Great Man, Uncle, and Friend. Always Welcome in His Home. Love Him Forever. Will See Him Again Soon.
Dennis Peterson
Family
