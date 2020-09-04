1/1
George "Preach Man" Cavitt Jr.
George "Preach Man" Cavitt, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - George "Preach Man" Cavitt, Jr. was born March 28, 1924 in Clinton, MS to George Cavitt, Sr. and Gussie McQuerter Cavitt. The fifth of eight children. A long-time residence of Hammond, IN for over 64 years. George accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized in Clinton, MS. George attended school in Clinton, MS.

Receiving a certificate and Culinary Arts, Auto Mechanic technician and Jackson, MS. He traded his earthly home as he transitioned to his heavenly home on August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; three sister; Annie Mae Lee, Ailean Smith, Annie Bell Daniels, four brothers; Qullian Simmons, Payton Willis Cavitt, Johnny Clifton Cavitt, Napoleon Simmons, two sons, Willie Albert Cavitt, Tommie Lee Cavitt, one daughter, Lebertha Cavitt Hayes, step-daughter, Brenda Gail Clark,

He worked for Laborers' International Union of North America Local 50 years, G. Wm Walker Construction, Rowley Construction and sons Corp.

He leaves to cherish his memorials three daughters Betty Jean Cavitt Thomas of Pontiac, MI; Louise Cavitt of Gary, Indiana; Betty Jo Cavitt McCray of Grand Rapids, MI; step-daughter Josie Busbee (Julain) of West Bloomfield, MI; two step-sons William Clark, Joe Clark of Pontiac, MI; one son-in-law James Hayes (Lebertha) of Auburn Hills, MI; two sisters-in-law Mary Marley of Jackson, MS; Yu Ksel "Liz" (Johnny Cavitt) of St. Louis, MO.

Visitation Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., WESTHAVEN FUNERAL HOME, 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS 39209.

Funeral services September 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m., WESTHAVEN FUNERAL HOME, 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson, MI 39209 with burial in Wells Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, William Road, Clinton, MS 39056.



Published in The Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
