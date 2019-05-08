George "Chill" "Jerry" Childress Jr. (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George "Chill" "Jerry" Childress Jr..
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN
46350
(219)-362-3100
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
247 W. Johnson Road
LaPorte, IN 46350
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George "Jerry" "Chill" Childress, Jr.

LaPORTE, IN - George "Jerry" "Chill" Childress, Jr., age 55, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 5:35 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 in his home.

He was born August 15, 1963, in Gary, to George and Sherry (Cork) Childress, Sr.

Jerry worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. He was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time outdoors with his dogs and was an avid sports fan. Jerry will be dearly missed.

On June 8, 2004, he married his wife, Vicki (Hughes) Childress, who survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Kristina (Rob) McClure of Rosenberg, TX; two step-sons, Jake (Lacey) Strefling of Punta Gorda, FL and Nathan (Danielle) Strefling of Walkerton, IN; one sister, Mary Childress of Fayetteville, AR; three grandchildren, Savanna, Lane and Lee; one niece, Heather Robbins; two nephews, Matthew (Emily) Robbins and Stephen (Sabrina) Smith-Childress; one great nephew, C.J. Robbins; extended family; and many friends.

Preceding in death were his father; one brother, Billy Childress; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held 6 p.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019 at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation and viewing will be from 4:00 p.m., Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Published in The Times on May 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.