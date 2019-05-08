George "Jerry" "Chill" Childress, Jr.

LaPORTE, IN - George "Jerry" "Chill" Childress, Jr., age 55, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 5:35 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 in his home.

He was born August 15, 1963, in Gary, to George and Sherry (Cork) Childress, Sr.

Jerry worked for Ford Motor Company for 30 years. He was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed being with his family, spending time outdoors with his dogs and was an avid sports fan. Jerry will be dearly missed.

On June 8, 2004, he married his wife, Vicki (Hughes) Childress, who survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Kristina (Rob) McClure of Rosenberg, TX; two step-sons, Jake (Lacey) Strefling of Punta Gorda, FL and Nathan (Danielle) Strefling of Walkerton, IN; one sister, Mary Childress of Fayetteville, AR; three grandchildren, Savanna, Lane and Lee; one niece, Heather Robbins; two nephews, Matthew (Emily) Robbins and Stephen (Sabrina) Smith-Childress; one great nephew, C.J. Robbins; extended family; and many friends.

Preceding in death were his father; one brother, Billy Childress; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held 6 p.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019 at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation and viewing will be from 4:00 p.m., Friday until time of service at the funeral home.