George Demetrios Pietris

MERRILLVILLE, IN - George Demetrios Pietris, age 83, of Merrillville, passed away on September 28, 2019.

George is survived by two daughters: and two grandchildren: one sister, Sophia Damis of Buffalo, NY; and several nieces, nephews and good friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Peter; and brother-in-law, Tony.

George was born in Corinth, Greece on March 1, 1936 to the late Demetrios and Angelica (Fouzas) Pietris. George owned several restaurants throughout his lifetime; Aquarius Inn in Chicago was the largest, which he owned from the 1960-80's. He was also the owner/contractor of Distinctive Homes, Inc. since 1992. George loved to play golf and was an active member of AHEPA Chapter 78 of Merrillville, IN.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery at St. Sava Church in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to: AHEPA Chapter 78 or Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

