George Edward Piper

MERRILLVILLE, IN - George Edward Piper, age 86, peacefully passed away at home on December 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Carnell Piper, his step-daughter Sandra Franciski (Jerome), son Malcolm, daughter Debra Ciesar (Bill), son George II (Leanne), his sisters Helen Youngfelt, Dorothy Fergusen, Alene Bunton, Thyra McKown, Marie Purcell, his grandchildren, Adam Kulak, Rebecca Noojin, Matt Noojin, William Ciesar III, Joshua Ciesar, Mary Piper, George Piper III, Ben Piper, Sam Piper, numerous nieces and nephews and his "adopted grandkids", Elaine Stephan and Bobby Elliott. He was preceded in death by his parents Cleveland and Irma (Curtis) Piper, his daughter Pamela (John) Macak, step-daughter Rosemarie (Tim) Ziemkowski, stepson Walter (Mary) Kowalczyk, brother Bill and sister Margaret Council. George was a loving father and grandfather.

He was a Korean War Veteran serving in the Army. A devout Christian, he loved the Lord and sang His praises as a member of the Crossroad Baptist Church. He turned every stranger into a friend and he was adored by every child he met.

Visitation will be at Hillside Funeral Home in Highland, IN on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:30-4:30 p.m., with funeral services to follow. George will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elmwood, IL, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to defray funeral costs.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.