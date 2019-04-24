George F. Lesniak

GRIFFITH, IN - George F. Lesniak age 65 of Griffith passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019.

He is survived by siblings; Betty (Rich) Jonas, JimLesniak, Mike (Mary) Lesniak, Paul (Alice) Lesniak, Joseph Lesniak, and Ann Lesniak; many nieces and nephews, and by his beloved four-legged companion, Gabriel.

Preceded in death by his parents; Stanley and Lucille Lesniak, and by his brother Dave and sister Mary.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith. Prayer service at 7:30 PM.

George attended St. Coletta of Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was an exceptional athlete in previous years, winning many First Place Ribbons in Swimming, Wrestling, Basketball, and Baseball. He had a lifelong passion for Gorillas, he knew every zoo and gorilla by name.

George had a fantastic memory of all Baseball and Football players' names and numbers. In 1958 he traveled to Europe and was blessed by Pope Pius XII, he had a private visit with Padre Pio, now known as St. Padre Pio. George was placed in the miraculous waters of the Baths of Lourdes and visited the Shrine of Fatima. George had an unshakable devotion to Jesus, there was never a day that went by that George didn't pray to Jesus. He had an extensive collection of the 1930's Monsters.

A special thank you to medical personal who gave exceptional care and love to George; Community Health Group, the Franciscans and Rush Medical Group.

Memorials may be given to Riley House, The Share Foundation, or to St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.