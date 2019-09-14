George F. Malocha

VALPARAISO, IN - George F. Malocha, age 78, of Valparaiso, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

He is survived by wife of 24 years: Rosalie; four children: Karla (Bill) Meloy, Kathleen Wszolek, Keith Wszolek, and Jason Malocha; three grandchildren: Kayla Meloy, Jennifer Meloy, and Mitchell Wszolek; great-grandchild: Benjamin Meloy-Webster; sister: Helen Kmetz; many nieces and nephews; two cats: Punkers and Squeaks; dog: Koda.

George is preceded in death by ex-wife: Susan; brothers: Joseph, John and Stas; sisters: Annie, Stella, Marie, Lottie, and Vicki.

George was the owner of The Original Merillville Bakery. He was a former barber on the South Side of Chicago. He was a former member of Ducks Unlimited, Wanatah Chapter and was a life long outdoorsman. George was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1958. He loved his Bears and Cubs and enjoyed eating his tomatoes. He was the patriarch of his family and will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERF FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, September 16, 2019 Directly at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church (356 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385) at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Paul Quanz officiating. There will be a half hour of visitation prior to mass.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.