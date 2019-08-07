George G. Earl, Jr. "Skip"

ST. JOHN, IN - George G. Earl, Jr., "Skip" age 73, late of St. John,IN formerly of Hammond, passed away August 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Mierzwa) for 53 years. Loving father of Thomas (Robin) Earl, Robert (Cathy) Earl, and Rebecca (Hal) Williams. Cherished grandfather of Cody, Hannah, Mackenzie, Sydney, Josie, and Graham. Dearest brother of Linda (Bill) Demantes and brother in law of Dennis (Marcy) Mierzwa. George is also survived by his nephews, niece, cousins, and friends. Veteran of the U.S. Army and member of the American Legion Post #369. He was the proud owner of George's Landscape Maintenance. George was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to travel, fish, golf, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family.

Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, IN in George's name preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.