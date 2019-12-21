George G. Moeller

VALPARAISO, IN - George G. Moeller, 92, of Valparaiso died Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born at home on November 14, 1927 in Effingham County, IL to Louis and Elsie Moeller and graduated from St. Louis College of Mortuary Science in 1949. His work as a funeral director and owner of Moeller Funeral Home defined his life. Business ownership began in 1957 in Strasburg, IL where he also was proprietor of the local barber shop, which would be closed for three days each time there was a death in town. George was always on the lookout for a new and larger funeral home opportunity which took the family to St. Elmo, IL, Petersburg, IL and Mason City, IL before fate brought them to Valparaiso, IN in 1978 with purchase of the Wetmore Funeral Home. Polka dancing, gardening, grocery shopping, travel, foreign students, cooking, and arranging the perfectly color balanced plate at holiday dinners seemed to take up his free time. The surprise purchase of a motorhome, out of state residence or even a funeral home was something his wife learned to expect. His integrity, humble nature and mild manner were appreciated by his client families and have served the succeeding two generations of funeral directors under his tutelage well. Always the perfectionist, the tedium of service preparation could be demanding, but his patience never allowed him to do any less. Membership at Heritage Lutheran Church and the Valparaiso Lions Club along with numerous civic activities over the decades made his life whole.

On July 1, 1951 he married Margaret V. Kasten who survives along with their children; Kathryn (Bill) Parsley of Havana, IL, Ruth (Ed) Bury of Bloomington, IL, Martin (Janice) Moeller of Valparaiso, grandchildren: Kelly Parsley (Dave Meyer), Sonya (Jake) Snyder, Wade (Erin) Parsley, Amos (Renee) McLaughlin, Lana Duran, Jackie Moeller, Jamie Moeller (Harley Herman), Melissa Moeller, 13 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with private burial Monday, December 23, 2019 at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Meals-on-Wheels program.