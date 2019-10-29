George Gerald Bolesch

CHESTERTON, IN - George Gerald Bolesch, age 85, of Chesterton, passed away at his home Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born May 31, 1934 in Gary IN to George and Catheryn (Pikofsky) Bolesch.

George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Shankland) Bolesch; daughters Melissa (Bill, US Army Colonel, retired) Leady of Vancouver, WA; Cheryl (Jeff) Lussman of Muscatine, IA; son Douglas G. Bolesch, Western Springs, IL; grandchildren Eric, Anna and Andrew Leady; Stephanie, Noah, Ben, and Owen Lussman, and Elly Bolesch. Also, sister Charlene Wells of Merrillville, two nieces and brother in law, Dr. Robert Shankland of Valparaiso, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law Caroline, and brother-in-law Richard Wells. George graduated from Lew Wallace High School, Gary, and in 1957 from the University of Chicago with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. Following two years in the US Army at White Sands NM missile range, George returned to Northwest Indiana and worked in the steel industry until retirement from the Budd Company in 1983, later working as a data processing consultant at Inland Steel. He had a lifelong interest in the natural world, with an extensive rock collection. He and his wife spent many happy hours hiking woodland trails to identify what was growing in the Indiana Dunes, in Michigan, and Arizona in January. George enjoyed college football, especially following the University of Florida team, and he coached youth soccer in the 1980s. In retirement, he became an excellent bridge player. He was a poll worker, every election, and served on the Indian Boundary Conservancy Board when residing in Westchester Twp.

Following cremation, private family services were held.

Memorial contributions for George may be directed to Fernwood Botanical Garden, 13988 Range Line Rd, Niles MI 49120, or to Shirley Heinze Land Trust, 109 W 700N, Valparaiso IN 46385.