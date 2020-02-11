George H. Beezhold

MUNSTER, IN - George H. Beezhold, age 82, of Munster, was welcomed into his new home by his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Anita Beezhold (nee Lenderink). Loving father of Carol (Joel) Van Drunen, the late Cathy Peerbolte, Caryn Wiltjer, the late Carrie Beezhold (infant), Camie (Dale) Hillegonds, and Carisa Beezhold. Cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Arend (Ann) Beezhold and the late Renee (Charles) Niemeyer. Mr. Beezhold retired from National Waste Services after 45 years in the industry. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Visitation Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL with services conducted by Rev. Jason Nelson officiating. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery-Elwood, IL. For more information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.