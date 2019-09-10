George H. Dutcher

GRIFFITH, IN - George H. Dutcher age 77, a resident of Griffith since 1962, passed away on Saturday September 7, 2019. He is survived by his children Robin (Mark) Lyle, Gail (Bob) Mills, Georgia Dutcher and James (Twila) Dutcher; grandchildren Amber, Chris, Gina, Michael and Kaleb; nine great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Ellen Dutcher; and by his brother Ronald.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith. Cremation will follow the visitation.

George was a retired Broker/Owner of Dutcher Realty, a member of GNIAR and the Elks Club. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, and dancing. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Assoc.

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.