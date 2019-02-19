George H. Kegebein

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I worked with George for many years at Oak Glen. He was a..."
    - Judy Meyer
  • "George was a great custodian when I taught at Oak Glen. A..."
  • "I was so sorry to hear of Uncle George's passing... I was..."
    - Lisa McNurlan

George H. Kegebein

CRETE, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - George H. Kegebein, age 95, of Crete, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Roselle Kegebein (nee DeVries). Loving father of Dianne Codman, Donna (Buford) Painter, and William (Susan) Kegebein. Proud grandfather of Sharon Lindquist, Daniel Lindquist, David Lindquist, Laurie (Kevin) Wilson, Dawn (Michael) Dean, Amy (John) Eagan, Kevin (Crystal) Kegebein, Keith (Nicole) Kegebein, and Karl (Christina) Kegebein; great-grandfather of eleven. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by five brothers and one sister, and by his parents William and Marie Kegebein.

Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. George was a WWII Army Veteran. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


logo
Funeral Home
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Feb. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
funeral home direction icon