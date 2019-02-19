George H. Kegebein

CRETE, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - George H. Kegebein, age 95, of Crete, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Roselle Kegebein (nee DeVries). Loving father of Dianne Codman, Donna (Buford) Painter, and William (Susan) Kegebein. Proud grandfather of Sharon Lindquist, Daniel Lindquist, David Lindquist, Laurie (Kevin) Wilson, Dawn (Michael) Dean, Amy (John) Eagan, Kevin (Crystal) Kegebein, Keith (Nicole) Kegebein, and Karl (Christina) Kegebein; great-grandfather of eleven. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by five brothers and one sister, and by his parents William and Marie Kegebein.

Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. George was a WWII Army Veteran. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.