George H. Rutledge

HAMMOND, IN - George H. Rutledge age 83, of Hammond passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Rutledge (nee Slade); son, George Michael Rutledge; parents, brother, Gerald (late Tommie Sue) Rutledge, four brothers in law and two sisters in law. Survived by his daughters, Donna (John) Adkins, Barbara (Michael) Mahler, Cynthia (Brian) Modjeski, Erica(Mark) Longendyke; eight grandchildren, Don (Lynnaire)Mahler, Meghan (Daniell) Rutledge, Chris (Amanda) Mahler, Tamara Rutledge, Matthew Mahler, Socorro Martinez, Dylan and Ethan Modjeski; three great grandchildren, brother and sister in law, Rick and Diane Slade; 23 nephews and nieces and three cousins.

George was a graduate of Hammond High School class of 1954. He retired from LTV Steel with 38 years of service. George was a member of the Highland Elks #981. He coached Woodmar Little League through two winning seasons. He enjoyed baseball, golfing, fishing at Willow Slough and was an avid Cubs fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. An Elk Service will take place at 4:30 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home.

