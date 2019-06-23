George Hall Jr.

Guest Book
  • "To the Family and church members of Deacon George Hall: My..."
    - Evangelist Jeannie M. Wash - Coleman
  • "THERE ARE ABSOLUTELY NO WORDS TO DESCRIBE HOW MUCH WE ARE..."
  • "Hey papa this is Lynn just wanted to say you will truly..."
    - Randolph Lynn
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater First Baptist Church
4862 Olcott
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

George Hall, Jr. "Deacon George"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - George Hall, Jr. age 74, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.

Survivors: wife of 34 years, Emma Hall; two sons, Jeffrey (Theresa) Hall and Mark (Latanya) Hall; two daughters, Kanika Copeland and Stacey (Montell) Pickett-Mosley; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Hall; one sister, Irma Brown; caregivers, Troy Lawson, Jr., Danyelle "Duck" Peaches, Kendall and Kavo'hn Meadows, Devohn Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, George Hall, Sr.; mother, Sallie Mae Hall; brothers, Bobbie and Roger Hall.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott, East Chicago, Rev. Tavis Grant officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Hall retired from Division of Family & Social Services after 35 years of service.

HINTON & WLLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Hall family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.