George Hall, Jr. "Deacon George"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - George Hall, Jr. age 74, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.

Survivors: wife of 34 years, Emma Hall; two sons, Jeffrey (Theresa) Hall and Mark (Latanya) Hall; two daughters, Kanika Copeland and Stacey (Montell) Pickett-Mosley; 24 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Billy Hall; one sister, Irma Brown; caregivers, Troy Lawson, Jr., Danyelle "Duck" Peaches, Kendall and Kavo'hn Meadows, Devohn Roberts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, George Hall, Sr.; mother, Sallie Mae Hall; brothers, Bobbie and Roger Hall.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott, East Chicago, Rev. Tavis Grant officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greater First Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Hall retired from Division of Family & Social Services after 35 years of service.

HINTON & WLLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Hall family during their time of loss.