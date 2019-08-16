George Ispas

HIGHLAND, IN - George Ispas age 90, of Highland, peacefully passed away with loved ones by his side on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. George is survived by his loving children, Ronald (Marcia) Ispas, Gayle Ispas, Donald Ispas, Jeffrey (Vicki) Ispas, Susan (William) Baughman, Nancy Hoogewerf, Larry (Amy) Ispas and Timothy Ispas; 13 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary (Frank) Schissler and Helen Delnicki. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence; and brother, Nick Ispas.

Friends and Relatives may visit with the family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM. A Funeral Service will start at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Chaplin Joe Mollet officiating.

George was a coach for Highland Youth Baseball and was an avid bowler. He was with Inland Steel League and retired from Inland Steel with 40 years of service. George was a dedicated family man that will be dearly missed. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com