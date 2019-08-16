George Ispas

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about your dad, Thoughts & prayers to..."
    - Jon & Donna Zaley
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME
14 Kennedy Ave.
Schererville, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME
14 Kennedy Ave.
Schererville, IN
Obituary
George Ispas

HIGHLAND, IN - George Ispas age 90, of Highland, peacefully passed away with loved ones by his side on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. George is survived by his loving children, Ronald (Marcia) Ispas, Gayle Ispas, Donald Ispas, Jeffrey (Vicki) Ispas, Susan (William) Baughman, Nancy Hoogewerf, Larry (Amy) Ispas and Timothy Ispas; 13 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and sisters, Mary (Frank) Schissler and Helen Delnicki. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence; and brother, Nick Ispas.

Friends and Relatives may visit with the family on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 11:00 AM-4:00 PM. A Funeral Service will start at 3:00 PM at the funeral home with Chaplin Joe Mollet officiating.

George was a coach for Highland Youth Baseball and was an avid bowler. He was with Inland Steel League and retired from Inland Steel with 40 years of service. George was a dedicated family man that will be dearly missed. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details