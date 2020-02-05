George J. Abbott

HIGHLAND, IN - George J. Abbott, 83, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. George was born on January 3, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late George and Pearl (Sienicki) Abbott and was a life-long resident of the Calumet Area. He is survived by his loving children: Mark Abbott and Scott Abbott of Highland, and Susan (Robert) Feld of Chicago; two beloved grandchildren, Rachel and Nicholas Abbott; a dear sister, Catherine (David) Durakovich of Schererville; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Abbott of Valparaiso; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Diana (Vrabel) of 53 years; and his brother, John.

George was retired from a career with Illinois Bell/AT&T. He was an Army veteran, a devoted Cubs and Bears fan, an avid reader, and also enjoyed fishing.

Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 with a funeral service immediately following at the funeral home.

