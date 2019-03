George J. Alfaro

EAST CHICAGO, IN - George J. Alfaro, age 74 of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home. He is survived by five children: Margaret (Alfonso) Serros, George P. Alfaro, Leon Alfaro, Angie Alfaro and late Veronica Alfaro; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Guadalupe (John) Wardeki, Anthony Alfaro, Madalina Finley, Theresa Alfaro, Margaret Grubich and Lily Alfaro Walter; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Eva Campero; daughter, Veronica Alfaro; parents, Esequiel and Magdalena Alfaro; brothers, Frank, John and Ray Alfaro; sister, Josephine Alfaro.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. George was a former employee at Inland Steel Company and he was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Please omit flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.