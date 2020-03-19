George J. Karagiannis

LANSING, IL - George J. Karagiannis passed away on March 16, 2020. John is survived by his son John G. Karagiannis and daughter Maria (Konstantinos) Katsiris; loving granichildren: Andreas and Kalliopi Katsiris; three older brothers and two older sisters. George is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Demetra "Toula"; his parents, John and Maria Karagiannis; his sisters, Eleni Dalamagas and Katina Tsintis. George, also known as Karagiannis, by those who were close to him, will be dearly missed. He was born in Rizes, Greece, a small village, and immigrated to Canada in the mid 1960's. This is where he met his future wife, Demetra. They moved to Hammond, IN where George started his career as a short order cook at Roma's Restaurant in Chicago. He was a hard and dedicated worker from the beginning, commuting daily to his job using the South Shore Train. He eventually found a job working at a restaurant called The Embers in Calumet City, IL. This new job at The Embers became his focus, little did he know he would end up owning the place. Once he owned the restaurant, he transformed it into one of the best known restaurants, not only in the Greek community, but in all the tristate area. He created many jobs, as well as fed many people. He was innovative, always looking for ways to improve the diner's experience. He was meyiculous about providing quality food and service. George was known for his homemade cheesecakes. As Karagiannis became a successful restaurateur, he never forgot his humble beginnings or family. As the president of the Riziotes Organization, he helped raise money to donate back to his village home. He sponsored his sisters, brothers, brother-in-laws, nephews and nieces to come to America, so they could take advantage of all the opportunities of this country. He gave them jobs in the restaurant or helped them find jobs in the community. He was generous to a fault.

Out of respect for the family, others in attendance, and staff of the funeral home, please take into consideration the restrictions put into place by the World Health Organization and the center of Disease Control when attending, there will be special instructions for the attendees, Thank You!

Vistation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m., Trisagion 5:00 p.m., Father Constantine Aliferakis officiating, at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville, IN. Interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Please visit www.burnskish.com.