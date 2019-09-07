George J. Niebling

Guest Book
  • "Keeping the family in our thoughts and prayers. George..."
    - Kiki & Mike Baran
  • "Our condolences to the Niebling family. We only met George..."
    - Kimm Maznaritz
  • "Fondest memories of many mass and church services together...."
    - Irene Trzupek
  • "Going to miss you terribly. "
    - Joanne Nordin
Service Information
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-7766
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solan Pruzin - Schererville - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1 W. Wilhelm St.
Schererville, IN
Obituary
George J. Niebling

DYER, IN - George J. Niebling of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 65. George is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Shirley; children, Jerusha (James) Hensley, Adam (Candice) Niebling, Nick (Danielle Lopez) Niebling and Patrick (Tara) Niebling; precious grandchildren, Aiden, Lyla and Owen as well Aiden Hensley, Ramon Lopez and Mateo Dominguez; sisters, Marlene (late, Peter) Whelan and Carol (Ken) Clark; He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille Neibling.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM directly at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Services will conclude at the church. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Funeral Home Details