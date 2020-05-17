George J. Zimmerman
George J. Zimmerman MERRILLVILLE, IN - George J. Zimmerman, age 92, of Merrillville passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He is survived by two brothers: Fred (Gail) Zimmerman and Robert (late Patricia) Zimmerman; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents: John and Veronica Zimmerman; sister: Veronica; and brothers: Richard, John, and Ed Zimmerman. George was a member of IBEW #697, VFW #1563, American Legion Post #289, and Knights of Columbus #4047, Msgr. Ryder Council. George served his country during the Korean War while in the Army. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed gardening and the outdoors, and enjoyed trips to the casino. George was an Avid Cubs fan. While it would have been George's wishes to have a formal visitation and funeral service for all his family and friends, a private service was held for his immediate family and there will be a memorial service at a later date. His family would love to hear your stories of your time with George. You may share them on the Condolences Tab on the funeral home website or mail them to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE: Attn Cathy Fraser (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410) and they will be forwarded to his family. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

Published in The Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

