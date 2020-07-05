1/
George J. Zimmerman
George J. Zimmerman

MERRILLVILLE, IN - George J. Zimmerman, age 92, of Merrillville passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He is survived by two brothers: Fred (Gail) Zimmerman and Robert (late Patricia) Zimmerman; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents: John and Veronica Zimmerman; sister: Veronica; and brothers: Richard, John, and Ed Zimmerman.

George was a member of IBEW #697, VFW #1563, American Legion Post #289, and Knights of Columbus #4047, Msgr. Ryder Council. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed gardening and the outdoors, and enjoyed trips to the casino. George was an Avid Cubs fan.Please join the family of George Zimmerman for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Directly from Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine (5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville) with the Salvatorian Fathers officiating.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine
